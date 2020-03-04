As Sanjay Mishra gears up for his upcoming film Kaamyaab, the makers, on Tuesday organized a special screening of the film. The screening saw a heavy footfall from the Industry. Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted as he attended the special screening of his backed film starring Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in Mumbai.

Among all, what caught everyone’s attention was SRK and Sanjay’s red carpet appearance. The duo’s chemistry will leave you in awe of King Khan. At the red carpet, SRK shared a warm hug with Sanjay Mishra. Not just this, King Khan and Sanjay posed together endearingly for the shutterbugs. The smile that was on their faces was a sight to behold.

The megastar proved that not only he has fans across the globe, but even within the industry, his colleagues can’t stop raving about him. While posing, Sanjay kept his hand and head resting on SRK’s shoulder and King Khan kept smiling all the while. Seeing the camaraderie between the two stars, even the paps started to cheer for them.

Meanwhile, at the screening, Shah Rukh also engaged in a cute banter with the paparazzi and fans of the superstar can’t stop raving about it.

Shah Rukh Khan backed Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra as the lead. It is the story of character actors in Bollywood and also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role.

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the film is slated to be released on March 6, 2020. Aside from this, fans of Shah Rukh are waiting for him to announce his next film. Several reports are coming in about SRK working with Rajkumar Hirani in his next. However, nothing has been confirmed about it.