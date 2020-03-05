Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab is all set to hit the theatres on Friday. The film, which has been receiving rave reviews from everyone has a captivating storyline. The story revolves around the actor Sanjay Mishra who will be seen playing the lead in the film. For the same, the actor had to do multiple characters in order to tell the journey of character actors.

Recently, the actor had shared a video which is a must-watch. In the video, one can see Sanjay’s transformation. He is undergoing a prosthetic transformation to her into the skin of Sudheer (one of the characters), for Kaamyaab.

Ahead of the release of the film, the special BTS video that shows Sanjay Mishra acing all the prosthetics for playing several characters in the film as the entire film revolves around it. The actor has given such a stellar performance throughout and the audiences can’t wait to see this film in action as it has its own bitter-sweet adventure.

Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Mishra wrote, “Kaamyaab Bahot se roop liye, bahot se roles ke liye. Yeh experience unique tha! Watch my prosthetic transformation for #Kaamyaab in this video; watch the movie in cinemas tomorrow (sic).”

Taking us through the many stages of prosthetic transformation, era by era- it surely is a delight to witness how Sanjay Mishra brings every character alive and even, character actors.

Recently, a special premiere of Kaamyaab was held and saw the presence of ‘who’s who’ of the industry. It was indeed a starry affair as the entire cast was present along with the director Hardik Mehta.

Kaamyaab is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated to release on March 6th, 2020.