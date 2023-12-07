Joram drops ‘Jungle Mein Maare Miss Call’ before Dec 8 release

Joram, the forthcoming film starring Manoj Bajpayee, has been creating buzz for all the right reasons. After making waves on the festival circuit and captivating audiences with its intriguing trailer, the Zee Studios and MakhijaFilms production has now dropped a lively song titled “Jungle Mein Maare Miss Call” just days before its theatrical debut. This peppy track unfolds against an intense backdrop, adding a groovy element to the gripping narrative of the survival drama.

The upbeat number “Jungle Mein Maare Miss Call” is brought to life by the dynamic vocals of Malini Awasthi, Pratul Vishera, and Dipti Singh. Pratul Vishera has masterfully composed the music, while Vinamra Pancharia penned the compelling lyrics. The song’s visuals offer a glimpse into the captivating world of Joram, leaving audiences eager to experience the full scope of this survival drama on the big screen.

Crafted by the talented Devashish Makhija, who serves as director, writer, and creator, and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija, Joram features stellar performances by Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Piyush Puty’s cinematic vision and Abhro Banerjee’s editing prowess enhance the film’s impact, while Mangesh Dhakde’s soul-stirring music further elevates the viewing experience.

A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, “Joram” is poised to be a cinematic milestone eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. The film is scheduled for release on December 8th, promising audiences an immersive and unforgettable cinematic journey.