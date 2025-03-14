Aamir Khan goes public with girlfriend Gauri – Internet in frenzy!

The internet is buzzing with excitement, and the man at the center of it all is none other than Bollywood’s perfectionist, Aamir Khan, as the actor, who is known for keeping his personal life under wraps, surprised fans and media alike when he officially introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, at a press event on Thursday, just a day before his birthday.

The name ‘Gauri’ might instantly remind fans of Aamir’s iconic film ‘Lagaan’, where Gracy Singh played the role of Gauri, Bhuvan’s love interest. However, this time, it’s real life, not reel. Aamir revealed that he and Gauri have known each other for 25 years and have been in a committed relationship for the past year and a half.

“She works in production, and I sing to her every day,” Aamir shared with a smile, leaving the audience in awe. While Gauri was present at the event, Aamir Khan politely requested the media not to photograph the girlfriend — a request that, of course, the internet decided to completely ignore.

In a heartwarming moment, Aamir shared that he recently introduced Gauri to Bollywood’s other two Khans — Shah Rukh and Salman — at his Mumbai home. “Bhuvan ko apni Gauri mil gayi,” he joked, referencing his iconic character from ‘Lagaan’. The actor even serenaded Gauri with a few lines from the classic song ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’, melting hearts everywhere.

What’s even more endearing is how Aamir’s family has embraced Gauri. “My kids are very happy,” he revealed. Despite his past marriages with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir continues to maintain a warm relationship with his ex-wives and co-parents his son, Azad, with Kiran.

When asked about tying the knot at the age of 60, Aamir cheekily responded, “I don’t know if marriage suits me at this age.” But hey, love knows no age, right?

While Aamir’s request to keep Gauri out of the spotlight was sincere, social media is already full of speculation and memes. Fans are eager to know more about the mystery woman who has stolen the heart of Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist.