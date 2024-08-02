John Abraham lashes out when his films are called ‘repetitive’; WATCH

John Abraham is known to speak his mind whenever anyone tries to mess with him. Recently, the trailer of Sharvari Wagh and John Abraham’s upcoming film ‘Vedaa’ was launched and the actor lashed out at a journalist, calling him an “idiot.” During the conversation, when Jonh was asked to do something new apart from the massy actioners the actor is usually seen in, this made John lose his temper as he retorted, “Can I call out bad questions and idiots?” ‘Vedaa’ is slated for an Independence Day release and is ready for an intense box-office battle.

During the trailer launch event, John passed a quick instruction to the paps telling them that he was meeting them after a long time as he asked the photographers to refrain from recording everything, claiming that the actor didn’t want any controversy.

As the conversation progressed, a reporter asked the ‘Pathaan’ actor to do ‘kuchh naya’ making him lose his cool. Responding to him, John said, “Aapne film dekhi hai (Have you seen the film)? Can I call out bad questions and idiots? Aapne sirf trailer dekha hai, film dekhiye phir baat kijiye.”

Catch the conversation here:

#JohnAbraham calls a journalist “Idiot” for asking a bad question at the #Vedaa trailer event. pic.twitter.com/CyqfXu5D11 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 1, 2024

The actor then went on to add that he believes that ‘Vedaa’ is a different film, at least for him as he has portrayed a very intense role in the upcoming film. “Since you haven’t seen the film yet… Maybe watch the film first and then judge. After that, I am all yours. Whatever you say. But if you’re wrong, I’m going to turn you around and tear you apart.”

The film focuses on Sharvari Wagh, an ordinary girl who is determined to fight an unjust system. She seeks social justice against tyrants who oppress the downtrodden on the basis of the caste system and the practice of untouchability. In her quest, she is aided by John Abraham who was court-martialled to gear Sharvari’s character to fight the oppressors head-on as they vow to protect the Constitution of India. The trailer features high-octane action sequences and intense training snippets featuring guns, knives, and a lot more. ‘Vedaa’ aims to provoke thought with its compelling and captivating plot. The film features Abhishek Banerjee as the antagonist and has cameos of Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy.

‘Vedaa’ is slated to release on August 15 and will clash at the box office with two films, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Khel Khel Mein.’