John Abraham dreams of finding India’s own Messi or Ronaldo from the northeast

Actor and passionate football supporter John Abraham recently met with Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister for Communications and Development, at Sanchar Bhawan in Delhi.

Joining him was Mandar Tamhane, CEO of Northeast United FC. The meeting was all about boosting football in the Northeast and finding young sporting talent in the region.

Scindia has been actively promoting youth empowerment through sports. He highlighted the government’s focus on making the Northeast a key sports destination.

He reiterated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, there is a strong push to develop grassroots sports infrastructure, spot emerging talent early, and provide them with the support they need to succeed.

“The Northeast is quickly becoming India’s sports capital,” Scindia said, acknowledging the incredible potential the region holds. He stressed that the Ministry is fully committed to nurturing athletes from the Northeast and giving them the platform to shine on the national and international stage.

To strengthen this mission, the Ministry has set up eight High-Level Task Forces, with one specifically dedicated to sports. This particular task force is led by the Governor of Manipur, Amit Kumar Bhalla.

Scindia recently took part in an important meeting of the task force in Manipur, where Chief Ministers and senior officials from several Northeastern states discussed strategies to build a unified plan for sports development in the region.

Scindia later took to social media to praise John Abraham and his dedication to football.

In his post, he wrote, “Always a delight connecting with someone who shares a deep passion for sports and a drive to scout, shape, and support young talent, especially in the Northeast, which is rapidly emerging as India’s sporting powerhouse. John’s dream of seeing a Messi or Ronaldo rise from our soil is truly inspiring. Wishing him and the team great success in taking Indian football to new heights.”

John Abraham, known for his long-time association with football, spoke enthusiastically about his goal of discovering India’s own football superstar. He aims to find someone who could one day stand alongside legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He also emphasized the importance of promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle among young Indians. This, according to him, makes sports a key part of youth culture.