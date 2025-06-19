Travis Kelce reveals his next movie date with Taylor Swift: Guess what they’re watching!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are continuing to enjoy their whirlwind romance, making time for cozy date nights and exciting public outings despite their busy schedules.

In a recent episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star let fans in on his and Taylor’s upcoming movie plans.

While chatting about films, Travis Kelce casually mentioned that he and Taylor Swift have been meaning to watch ‘Pretty Woman’, the beloved Julia Roberts rom-com.

“We mentioned ‘Pretty Woman’,” Travis said. “That’s been on me and Tay’s movie list for a while. I’d be down to watch that.”

Their relationship has been in the spotlight ever since the two were first seen together, and their public appearances continue to stir excitement. Earlier this month, on June 6, the couple attended a family wedding.

A video shared by the wedding planner quickly caught fans’ attention as it showed a seating card that read, “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

The sweet detail sparked rumors that the two might have secretly tied the knot.

However, by June 9, those rumors were cleared up—sources confirmed that while the couple is getting serious, they are not married yet.

Travis and Taylor have also been enjoying some fun date nights in recent weeks. They were spotted dining together in Florida and were seen hand-in-hand at the NHL Stanley Cup Final on June 12.

A video from the game made the rounds on social media. It showed Travis protectively holding Taylor’s hand as they walked through the Amerant Bank Arena to their private box.

This wasn’t the first time the couple was enjoying a sports event together. Last summer, they were at the US Open in New York City, sharing sweet moments in the stands. They were even joined by Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Of course, Taylor’s support for Travis extends beyond date nights. She frequently cheers him on at his Kansas City home games whenever her schedule allows.