Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set to co-produce the biopic of Revathi Roy, the much-acclaimed social entrepreneur who started Asia’s first all-female taxi service – ‘Hey Deedee’ and the first all-woman last-mile delivery service.

Sharing the same, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… #JohnAbraham announces new film… Collaborates with Robbie Grewal and Anil Bohra to produce social entrepreneur Revathi Roy’s biopic… Directed by Robbie Grewal… The film – not titled yet – is currently in pre-production stages (sic).”

IT’S OFFICIAL… #JohnAbraham announces new film… Collaborates with Robbie Grewal and Anil Bohra to produce social entrepreneur Revathi Roy’s biopic… Directed by Robbie Grewal… The film – not titled yet – is currently in pre-production stages. pic.twitter.com/PewNLd7V49 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

The story of the film has been adapted from the book, ‘Who is Revathi Roy’ by Swati Lodha. Early in her enterprise, Revathi made an incredible decision that would defeat every possible stereotype, social and financial, about women, business and women in business. She decided that her staff would consist only of women who were below poverty line.

Today, Roy has trained and empowered many such women enabling them and their families to live a life of dignity and financial independence.

Announcing the same on his official Twitter handle, John wrote, “Very happy to have @revathi_roy on board; her story flips the ‘rags to riches’ adage in a compelling way. A truly eventful & inspiring life that has empowered so many women in India. I can’t think of anyone better than Robbie to helm this dramatic yet delicately balanced film (sic).”

Very happy to have @revathi_roy on board; her story flips the ‘rags to riches’ adage in a compelling way. A truly eventful & inspiring life that has empowered so many women in India. I can’t think of anyone better than Robbie to helm this dramatic yet delicately balanced film. pic.twitter.com/YKmFWTOtw4 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 25, 2020

The film, which is currently in the pre-production stage, will be directed by Robbie Grewal.