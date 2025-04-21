Ricky Kej pens tribute to AR Rahman: “He opened the door for musicians like me”

When Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej speaks, the music world listens, and this time, he’s turned the spotlight not on himself, but on the man who paved the way for many — the legendary AR Rahman.

In a heartfelt Instagram post that quickly caught the attention of music lovers, Ricky Kej shared a picture with AR Rahman and praised him for his immense contribution to India’s music scene.

“No one, in my opinion, has done more for new talent, singers, instrumentalists, ensembles, and the general music landscape than AR Rahman,” he wrote.

But this wasn’t just a fan moment. Ricky Kej, who has three Grammy wins under his belt and a fourth nomination lined up for 2025, knows what he’s talking about.

From folk to classical, pop to contemporary — he believes Rahman has been instrumental in giving life, and more importantly, ‘careers’ to musicians across every genre in India.

“He’s personally given jobs to countless musicians,” Kej continued. “Through his work, he’s made different musical styles thrive and created lasting opportunities. He opened the door for musicians like me to reach international audiences.”

Kej didn’t hold back from calling out the criticism Rahman sometimes faces. “It’s really disheartening to see people attack him just because he’s a soft target. This needs to stop,” he added, defending the icon who has shaped the sound of Indian cinema and beyond for over three decades.

While he was busy giving Rahman his flowers, Kej also has plenty going on in his own corner of the world. After winning his first Grammy in 2015 for ‘Winds of Samsara’, he made waves again with ‘Divine Tides’, his collaboration with The Police drummer Stewart Copeland — an album that won him two more Grammys in 2022 and 2023.

Come 2025, Kej is in the race once again with his album ‘Break of Dawn’. Speaking about it in an earlier interview, he described it as his “best work to date.”

What makes it stand out? It’s not just the melodies — it’s the message. “I’ve always been an environmentalist. This album came from a place of mental wellness and environmental consciousness,” he said.

Inspired by ancient Indian raags and spiritual philosophies, ‘Break of Dawn’ is his attempt to use music as a healing force. “To purify the environment, we need to purify our minds first,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the man at the heart of Kej’s tribute — AR Rahman — is far from slowing down. The maestro is gearing up for his latest concert tour titled ‘Wonderment’, which kicks off on May 3 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. This will be the first stop on a global tour that promises to be as magical as its name suggests.

“Every note, every rhythm tells a story,” Rahman shared in a statement about the show. “With ‘Wonderment’, I want to merge tradition with innovation — to celebrate both the past and the future through music.” Mumbai, he said, is the perfect starting point, with its unbeatable energy and spirit.