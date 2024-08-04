Jaya Bachchan brings husband Amitabh’s name back to the parliament in a humorous turn

Just days after MP Jaya Bachchan made waves by objecting to being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan,’ the veteran actress has done it once again. However, this time, the actress-politician has taken a humorous route, with Rajya Sabha chairman, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar being unable to control his laughter.

On Friday, Jaya addressed herself in a way that had previously irked her. Turing her introduction into a self-aware joke, the veteran actress left everyone in splits with her surprising humorous turn. The Samajwadi Party MP introduced herself in Rajya Sabha as “Jaya Amitabh Bachchan”, just days after expressing her disappointment and ire over the inclusion of her superstar husband’s name as her identity in the Parliament.

For the unversed, on July 30, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh addressed Jaya Bachchan adding her husband’s name to hers as the actress’ middle name, saying, “Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please.” This attracted Jaya Bachchan’s strong objection who responded, “Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (Calling me Jaya Bachchan would be enough sir).” It was then informed to the veteran actress, that her name is ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in parliament’s official records.

Now, just a few days after the incident, taking a fun route, she addressed herself as ‘Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ causing a roar of laughter in the parliament house with the Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar erupting in a burst of uncontrollable laughter. Other MPs, including Congress’ Jairam Ramesh and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Raghav Chadha, also enjoyed a good laugh.

Rajyasabha Chairman VP Jagdeep Dhankhar laughed so hard when she introduced herself as “Jaya Amitabh Bachchan” pic.twitter.com/7SQ2M1XB8X — Pooja Sangwan (@ThePerilousGirl) August 2, 2024

The humorous mood continued as Jaya and Chairman Dhankhar engaged in a light-hearted witty batter, amusing the other MPs. Addressing herself as ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ she asked the Chairman, “Did you get a lunch break today? No? This is why you’re taking Jairam (Ramesh) ji’s name repeatedly. You cannot digest your food without taking his name.” To this, the Chairman responded to her banter with a witty remark saying, “I’ll tell you on a light-hearted note. I did not take a lunch break today, but I had lunch with Jairam ji,” making everyone laugh.

On July 30, the actress expressed her strong displeasure over being identified by her husband’s name, saying, “Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apni pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain. Ye jo naya shuru hua hain, I just…” (Some new methods have emerged where women are identified by their husbands’ names. Women have no identity. They have no achievements or identity of their own. This new thing, I just…)

With her latest spin, joking about herself, the actress has left other MPs and netizens surprised, alike.