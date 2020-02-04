After releasing Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F, the makers, on Monday, announced their another collaboration. According to reports, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nitin Kakkar have teamed up once again for a sports drama.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news announcement. Sharing the picture of Producer and director, Adarsh wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… After #JawaaniJaaneman, producers #JackkyBhagnani and #DeepshikhaDeshmukh and director Nitin Kakkar team up again for a sports drama… Currently in scripting stages… Will start 2020-end (sic).”

The scripting of the same is in stages and the film will go on floors by the end of 2020.

Jawaani Jaaneman is being helmed by the National-Award winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar and also features Kubbra Sait in a guest role.

The film is a coming-of-age comedy of middle-aged man, played by Saif Ali Khan, who encounters his teenage daughter out of the blue and her mother, Tabu and how his life takes a turn from then on.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani, Jawaani Jaaneman was released on 31 January 2020.