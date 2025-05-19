Janhvi Kapoor jets off to Cannes 2025: All eyes on her film ‘Homebound’

The glitz of Cannes is calling, and Janhvi Kapoor is answering in style! The Bollywood starlet was spotted at Mumbai Airport in the early hours of Monday, all set to make her much-talked-about debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. And let’s just say—she didn’t just catch a flight, she made a statement.

Dressed head-to-toe in black with a smart high-neck top, matching trousers, and formal shoes, Janhvi added a splash of colour with a rich burgundy jacket.

Oversized sunglasses and a statement handbag rounded out her effortlessly glam airport look. It was understated yet unmistakably star-like—the kind of look that says, “Yes, I’m off to Cannes. No big deal.”

But of course, it ‘is’ a big deal. Janhvi Kapoor is heading to the Cannes in French Riviera for the premiere of her film ‘Homebound’, which is a selection for the prestigious ‘Un Certain Regard’ section.

The screening is ready for May 21, and the anticipation is high—not just because of Kapoor’s red carpet debut, but also because of the powerhouse names attached to the project.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film features Kapoor alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Ghaywan, who shot to international fame with ‘Masaan’ (which also premiered at Cannes in 2015), is returning to the festival with another emotionally charged narrative.

This time, he has backing of some major production muscle.

Karan Johar is producing the film, alongside Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. But the surprise twist? Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese has joined the team as executive producer, lending global gravitas to the already buzzworthy film.

Just days before the big premiere, Karan Johar shared the official poster of ‘Homebound’ on Instagram, featuring Khatter and Jethwa in intense expressions. The caption read, “Some bonds carry us through.”

Fans and film buffs are also taking note of the Cannes comeback of Ghaywan, whose ‘Masaan’ left a deep impression on critics and viewers alike a decade ago. ‘Homebound’ appears likely to follow in those footsteps—offering a compelling blend of raw storytelling and powerhouse performances.