Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise at ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere and gets a compliment

Talk about a crossover moment we didn’t see coming! Indian actress Avneet Kaur had a fan-girl-meets-icon moment on the red carpet of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ in London, and it wasn’t just a handshake or a selfie—Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise personally showered her with praise.

In a now-viral video shared by Avneet Kaur on Instagram, the young star can be seen walking up to the ever-charming Tom Cruise at the premiere.

With her signature smile, she asked him, “How are you?” To which Tom replied warmly, “Great! Very nice to see you.” But what really sent fans into a frenzy was what followed. Cruise looked at Avneet and said, “So elegant, so elegant.” Yes, you read that right—Tom Cruise called her ‘elegant’, and not once, but twice.

Clearly delighted, Avneet also congratulated him on the film’s release, saying, “Congratulations on the amazing premiere, well deserved.”

A humble Cruise responded with a gracious “Thank you… thank you.”

But their exchange didn’t stop there.

Avneet has been keeping her fans updated about this epic meeting through a series of posts and clips. One throwback video that’s making rounds shows Cruise talking about his love for India and Bollywood.

“I love Bollywood films,” he said with genuine enthusiasm. “You know, when you’re seeing the skill that it takes to do what you all do… I love that you’re in this drama or comedy and suddenly it breaks out in song. I love it.”

He didn’t stop at praise—Cruise even expressed a desire to work in Bollywood-style films. “It’s something I grew up with… I love musicals, I love dramas. Your culture in that way is something that I would like to be able to do. It’s on my list,” he said.

Avneet, clearly thrilled, jumped in and said, “And I would love to be a part of it.”

Cruise nodded enthusiastically, “Yeah, good. Yeah, it’s good. That would be awesome. That would be amazing.”

Did someone say ‘Bollywood x Hollywood’ collab? We’re so here for it.

Sealing the moment in true desi style, Avneet later posted a picture of her and Cruise doing a graceful ‘Namaste’. The caption read: “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible.”

As for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, the film hit Indian theatres on May 17, ahead of many other countries—clearly a nod to the franchise’s growing love for its Indian audience.