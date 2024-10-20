‘Jai Bajrangbali’ song drops as ‘Singham Again’ gears up for Diwali release

The anticipation surrounding ‘Singham Again’ just hit a new high with the release of its first song, ‘Jai Bajrangbali’.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming cop-action film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

‘Jai Bajrangbali’ is an electrifying track inspired by the revered Hanuman Chalisa, perfectly timed for the festive season.

With a grand ensemble of vocalists, including Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, and many others, the song captures the essence of devotion while energizing audiences with its bold, rhythmic beats.

Rohit Shetty’s latest film marks the fifth installment in his popular Cop Universe. This as a franchise has been a massive success in Bollywood. Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and the rest of the ensemble bring their star power to this highly anticipated sequel.

The film follows Bajirao Singham as he embarks on a dangerous mission to save his kidnapped wife, Avni. The story unfolds with Singham chasing clues that are hidden within the ancient epic, the Ramayana. This led him into a thrilling confrontation with a terrorist leader, Danger Lanka.

Production for ‘Singham Again’ began in September 2023. Filming started taking place across diverse locations, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and even Sri Lanka. The movie wrapped up in September 2024 and is slated for a Diwali release on November 1, 2024.