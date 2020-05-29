Actor Jackie Shroff seems to be giving some major life lessons as he shared a new picture on his social media. On Friday, the actor shared a picture of himself by the potter’s wheel, in the process of making a mud piece. But what caught everyone’s attention is his heartfelt caption.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in Hindi, “Maati se puch. Aaj Sikandar kahan hai which means ask the soil, where is Alexander these days? The caption sounds like a simple one but actually has a very deep meaning hidden into it.

In the picture, Jackie is seen wearing an ordinary blue shirt and a pair of white pajamas as he cups his hands to make a vessel from mud. Jackie’s hands and feet are soiled with mud.

View this post on Instagram Maati se puch. Aaj sikandar kahan hai A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) on May 28, 2020 at 10:24pm PDT

Jackie seems to be very passionate about the environment and keeps on treating his fans with all environment-related stuff on his official Instagram handle.

A few days back, he shared a picture written how the earth heals him. The caption read, “Itnach kaafi insaan kabi akela nai.

View this post on Instagram Itnach kaafi insaan kabi akela nai A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) on May 24, 2020 at 10:35pm PDT

In 2019, Jackie had been invited to a tree planting initiative where he spoke in his own typical style about the need for planting trees. He was lauded as Marathi Leonardo DiCaprio.

The clip went viral in no time. He simply meant that planting trees is everybody’s responsibility and that we all needed to secure the future of generations that come after us, in his case he needed to think of his son Tiger Shroff and his son after that.