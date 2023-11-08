Jackie Shroff Promotes ‘Vocal for Local’ this Diwali, Watch Video

Jackie Shroff, the celebrated actor known for his philanthropic endeavors, continues to inspire with his benevolent actions. As the festival of Diwali approaches, Jackie is extending his support to local businesses and urging everyone to join him in promoting the spirit of “Vocal for Local.”

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, Jackie Shroff encourages people to opt for locally sourced products, such as diyas and decorations, to illuminate their homes during Diwali. His dedication to the cause is a testament to his commitment to making the world a better place.

Watch Jackie Shroff advocating ‘Vocal for local’:

When we buy one local product, we spread happiness amongst so many of our own people who have been a part of its journey… A beautiful initiative by our PM Shri @NarendraModi. This Diwali let’s pledge to go #VocalForLocal@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/p3Gx5WwMD6 Advertisement — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) November 7, 2023

“When we buy one local product, we spread happiness amongst so many of our own people who have been a part of its journey… A beautiful initiative by our PM Shri Narendra Modi. This Diwali, let’s pledge to go #VocalForLocal,” expressed Jackie Shroff.

His message resonates with the call to support local businesses and artisans, a cause championed by many to boost the local economy and empower communities. Jackie Shroff’s act of kindness serves as a beacon of hope and an example of how each of us can make a positive impact during the festive season.

Jackie Shroff’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond this ‘Vocal for Local’ Diwali campaign. He has previously organized health-related workshops to raise awareness and actively distributed plants to contribute to a healthier environment. On the film front, fans can look forward to his upcoming projects, including his role in “Singham 3,” as well as other exciting ventures and web series in the pipeline.