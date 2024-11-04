‘Ittefaq’ at 7: Sidharth Malhotra reflects on playing a negative character

Today marks the seventh anniversary of the gripping murder mystery “Ittefaq,” and actor Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to share his thoughts on portraying the complex character of Vikram Sethi.

In his Instagram story, he expressed his excitement and gratitude, saying, “Loved playing the unique and complex role of Vikram Sethi! Stepping into a negative character was challenging, fun, and out of my comfort zone. Big thanks to the team for making it happen! Celebrating all the memories #7yearsofittefaq.”

“Ittefaq,” directed by Abhay Chopra, is a modern adaptation of the 1969 film of the same name, originally produced by BR Chopra. The remake, released on November 3, 2017, features a stellar cast, including Akshaye Khanna, who plays a diligent police officer unraveling a double murder case.

Advertisement

The story unfolds through the perspectives of two main suspects. One is Vikram, an acclaimed writer portrayed by Malhotra, and Maya, a young homemaker played by Sonakshi Sinha. As the investigation deepens, both characters offer conflicting narratives of the tragic events that transpired that night, adding layers of suspense to the film.

The film’s innovative storytelling, often compared to the “Rashomon effect,” captivated audiences and critics alike. It resulted in a successful box office performance and positive reviews. Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, “Ittefaq” showcases a blend of thrilling plot twists and emotional depth.

Reflecting on his role, Sidharth admitted that stepping into the shoes of a negative character was a significant departure from his previous work. It pushed him to explore new facets of his acting abilities. His portrayal resonated with viewers, contributing to the film’s success and his growth as an actor.

In the years following “Ittefaq,” Sidharth has continued to evolve in his career. Most recently he starred in “Yodha” alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He is also going to collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor on an upcoming project, although details remain under wraps.