It’s a wrap! Jr NTR finishes ‘War 2’ shoot and shares an emotional note

Superstar Jr NTR has officially wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated action thriller ‘War 2’ and marked the occasion with a heartfelt message for his co-stars and the crew.

The actor, who makes his Bollywood debut with this YRF production, took to Instagram Stories on Monday to express his gratitude and excitement for the film’s release.

In his message, Jr NTR didn’t hold back on admiration for his co-star Hrithik Roshan. “And it’s a wrap for #War2!” he wrote. “So much to take back from this one… It’s always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2.”

He also gave a special shout-out to director Ayan Mukerji, saying, “@ayan_mukerji has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience.”

Thanking the YRF team and crew, Jr NTR ended on a high note: “Can’t wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th!”

‘War 2’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest action releases of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features a powerful trio; Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani, in lead roles. It is the latest instalment in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, which already includes hits like ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Tiger 3’.

Recently, the makers dropped striking character posters, amping up the buzz. Kiara Advani’s look, in particular, got fans talking. Clad in all-black leather with a long trench coat and gun in hand, her fierce avatar was a clear departure from her earlier screen personas.

Despite the speculation, excitement around the film is soaring. ‘War 2’ will hit theatres globally in IMAX, including major markets such as North America, Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Australasia, Africa, and South East Asia, along with its grand release in India.

A special teaser for the IMAX version has already begun screening in select cinemas worldwide.

As the countdown begins for its August 14 release, fans of Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan are eagerly awaiting a cinematic showdown.