Kiara Advani steps into full action mode for ‘War 2’, and fans can’t get enough

Kiara Advani is switching gears from glowing red carpets to gun-blazing action, as she just dropped her fierce new look from the much-awaited ‘War 2’, and it’s all kinds of fire.

Unveiled on Thursday, the fresh poster features Kiara in a no-nonsense action avatar. She is dressed for battle and gripping a gun like she means business.

Fans of Kiara’s earlier bikini teaser from the film now get to see a completely different side of her, this time it’s all about grit, strength, and control.

Check new ‘War 2’ poster featuring Kiara Advani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

This is Kiara’s second look from the film and one that cements her place in the high-stakes YRF spy universe. The first ‘War’ film, released in 2019 and starring Hrithik Roshan, broke box office records and became the highest-grossing film of that year.

‘War 2’ looks poised to raise the bar even higher, especially with the stellar cast that includes Hrithik reprising his role and South superstar Jr. NTR joining the franchise.

Set for a theatrical release on August 14, ‘War 2’ has fans buzzing not just for its plot or stunts, but also for its dream ensemble and the promise of more jaw-dropping action sequences.

And Kiara? She’s clearly holding her own among the heavyweights.

But that’s not all that has Kiara fans swooning. Off-screen, the actress is glowing for another reason altogether. She and husband Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child, a reveal they made in the most adorable way back in February 2025.

Posting a photo of their hands holding a pair of tiny baby socks, they captioned it, “The greatest gift of our lives…Coming soon.”

Kiara also made a radiant appearance at the Met Gala, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump with elegance and confidence.