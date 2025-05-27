Ishaan Khatter reflects on filming intimate scenes with Tabu in ‘A Suitable Boy’

Over the years, Ishaan Khatter has established himself as a diverse actor with unconventional and challenging roles. one such demanding role was in the adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel, ‘A Suitable Boy.’ In the drama, Khatter starred opposite the celebrated star, Tabu. Reflecting on the role, Khatter revealed feeling safe while filming intimate scenes with her.

While speaking with Zoom, Ishaan Khatter reflected on the age gap, which was a requirement of the storyline. “And with an actress like Tabu, honestly, it’s like, you don’t have to talk about it. I have to say, and this sounds, I don’t know, this might sound off or something, but I was not freaked out, absolutely not. In fact, I felt safer. Because I was playing off of an actor who I knew would not only understand what I’m doing, but like, take it somewhere else. And I think, that’s the beauty of it with Tabu. We never had to speak about what we’re doing in a scene.”

He added, “She would be talking about random things, like, what do you want for lunch or something, or like, usko dekha kaise aankhe banara that. (Did you see how he was rolling his eyes?). She is very naughty, she’s like a child on set. She could be making a joke, and then suddenly, she could be like this character. So, like, I think it was fun, just so much fun working with her because so much of what we do is, of course, you bring the words to life. But so much of what we do is, how do you make a moment dense? How do you make it come alive? How do you communicate more without saying anything? And it just happened, like, seamlessly with Tabu, you know, it was just like a conversation with our eyes.”

Meanwhile, Khatter’s latest project, ‘Homebound’ with Neeraj Ghaywan at the helm, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. In the film, he starred alongside Janhavi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. Prior to this, Khatter appeared in Netflix’s ‘The Royals’ alongside an ensemble cast.

