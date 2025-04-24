Ishaan Khatter recalls shooting in Pahalgam weeks before terror attack

Actor Ishaan Khatter has spoken out in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, urging Indians not to let hatred divide them along religious lines. His emotional message, shared on Instagram, is a plea for unity, empathy, and a focus on justice rather than vengeance.

“Let’s not forget Kashmir has long been damaged,” Ishaan Khatter wrote, acknowledging the painful reality of the Pahalgam violence. “A place that is often called heaven on earth is deeply wounded by acts like these and the lives of its people indelibly affected.”

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's #Pahalgam, a place long known for its breathtaking beauty and calm, Bollywood actor #SaraAliKhan has voiced her anguish and heartbreak.#PahalgamTerrorAttack #TheStatesman https://t.co/uiv0hv3R3V
— The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) April 24, 2025

The actor, who visited Pahalgam just two months ago while filming the music video ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’ with Tara Sutaria, spoke warmly of his time there.

He recalled meeting generous, kind-hearted locals and feeling a deep bond with the region.

Calling Kashmir “heaven on earth,” Ishaan lamented the deep wounds such attacks continue to inflict on its people and spirit. “Let’s not forget, Kashmir has long been damaged. But it’s the people who suffer the most, their lives indelibly affected.”

In a heartfelt tribute, he also remembered Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local man who lost his life trying to protect the tourists. “He died saving others. That is real bravery,” Ishaan noted.

He concluded his message with a powerful reminder: “Let’s never forget and let’s direct our collective anger towards accounting for JUSTICE and not blind hatred.”