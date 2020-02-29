Actor Isha Koppikar will be paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead protagonist in Prawaal Raman’s upcoming web directorial venture.

Isha will be seen playing the role of an Inspector General on ZEE5’s untitled next that will release this year.

The web series also marks the digital debut of Neil, who will play a con artiste accused of murder, kidnapping and identity theft.

“When Prawaal Raman narrated the script to me I was fascinated with how the plot is time-bound and will get the audiences to put on their thinking caps. It’s a cat and mouse game where there is an intellectually stimulating chase equally juggled between the protagonist and the antagonist, both of whom are equally intelligent,” Isha said in a statement.

The actor said the script is “captivating and has many layers to it”.

“The cop role is something that comes very naturally to me. This cop role is unlike what mostly writers sketch, it’s not a typical cop character. She is not an abusive loud cop. The true power is not in loudness but in the gravitas and position,” she added.

Raman said he is excited for the web series and is glad about the cast he has got on board.

“This is really something I’m very excited about. She really fits the character and I’m excited about both dedicated actors Isha and Neil working towards contributing a lot while essaying the characters…The very first step being to selecting such a story to narrate and get such talented actors on board.

The multi-starrer web series’ plot revolves around the twists and turns involved in the escape of a notorious prisoner detained in one of the most secure Indian jails.