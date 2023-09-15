Is ‘Munna Bhai 3’ happening? Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Rajkumar Hirani drop hints

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, the dynamic duo known for their iconic roles in the beloved 2003 movie “Munna Bhai MBBS” and its 2006 sequel “Lage Raho Munna Bhai,” have sent fans into a frenzy with their recent reunion. This raises speculation about the possibility of ‘Munna Bhai 3’ happening.

In a viral video, the two actors, along with director Rajkumar Hirani, can be seen on the set of what appears to be a hospital scene. Dressed in their signature ‘Munna Bhai’ outfits, they are all geared up for their roles once again.

The video, which emerged on Thursday, showcases Sanjay Dutt in his iconic ‘Munna Bhai’ character, donning a vibrant orange shirt. As he strolls on the film set alongside Rajkumar Hirani, the title track plays in the background, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

With this exciting reunion, it seems that Sanjay Dutt as ‘Munna Bhai’ and Arshad Warsi as ‘Circuit’ might be making a triumphant comeback. The creators of this immensely successful franchise have dropped hints about a potential sequel.

In the video, the filmmaker enthusiastically exclaims, “Ahh, Munna is back!” Is this a hint to ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

However, it’s worth noting that Arshad Warsi had previously mentioned that three scripts were prepared for the third installment of the Munna Bhai series. Still, there were doubts about when the film would become a reality.

About Munna Bhai:

Rajkumar Hirani wrote, crafted and directed the Munna Bhai series, a beloved Indian Hindi-language film franchise. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the Vinod Chopra Productions banner, it comprises “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.” (2003) and its sequel, “Lage Raho Munna Bhai” (2006).

Both films feature Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi as Circuit, offering unique plotlines and settings. They garnered immense critical acclaim and enjoyed tremendous commercial success during their respective eras.

Fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding “Munnabhai 3”. Meanwhile, Dutt and Arshad will reunite for another exciting project titled “Welcome Back To The Jungle.”