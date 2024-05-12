Imran Khan opens up about hidden relationship with Lekha Washington

In a candid interview, Imran Khan has finally shed light on his once-private romance with Lekha Washington. After his split from Avantika Malik, Khan found solace in Washington’s companionship. However, the actor chose to keep their relationship under wraps, a decision he now explains stemmed from a desire to shield his personal life from public scrutiny.

Speaking about his choice to keep their relationship private, Khan shared, “I made a conscious effort to protect this aspect of my life, especially in the aftermath of my divorce. Divorce is always a hot topic for gossip and speculation, and I wanted to spare myself and Lekha from the ugliness and wild speculation that often accompanies such situations.”

Imran also opened up about the vital role Lekha played during his battle with depression, describing her as a “tremendously positive and healthy influence” in his life. He emphasized her unwavering support and nurturing presence during his journey of self-recovery, acknowledging that he might not have overcome his struggles without her unwavering support.

The actor, known for his roles in films like “Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na” and “Katti Batti,” tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011, but the couple went their separate ways in 2019. Shortly after, Khan found love again with Washington, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

On the professional front, Khan is gearing up for his comeback with the film “Happy Patel,” directed by Vir Das. This return to the silver screen signals a fresh start for Khan, both personally and professionally, as he navigates the complexities of love and life in the public eye.

As Khan’s revelations continue to captivate fans and the public alike, his honesty and vulnerability serve as a reminder of the human experiences that transcend the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. With his heartfelt words, Khan invites us into his world, where love, loss, and resilience intertwine to shape his journey.