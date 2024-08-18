Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024: Top awards and highlights

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 has concluded its award ceremony, celebrating the best of Indian cinema and honoring talents that demonstrated exceptional performances in the cinematic arts. From Kartik Aaryan, Ram Charan, and Kiran Rao to A.R. Rahman, several talents who delivered performances that won over critics’ and viewers’ hearts also received top awards.

The highly successful film ’12th Fail’, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, won the Best Film award. Kartik Aaryan was honored with the Best Actor award for his commendable performance in the gripping sports film ‘Chandu Champion’. Director Kiran Rao’s heartfelt social satire ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was celebrated with the Best Film (Critics’ Choice) award. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ received the Equality in Cinema award, while Telugu star Ram Charan was named Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture. Veteran music composer A.R. Rahman won an award for Excellence in Cinema, and Rasika Dugal was awarded the Diversity Champion award.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 announced the winners on their official X handle on Friday. Here is the list of winners:

– Best Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan for ‘Chandu Champion’

– Best Performance (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu for ‘Ullozhukku’

– Best Film: ’12th Fail’

– Best Director: Kabir Khan for ‘Chandu Champion’ and Nithilan Swaminathan for ‘Maharaja’

– Best Performer (Critics’ Choice): Vikrant Massey for ’12th Fail’

– Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture: Ram Charan

– Best Film (Critics’ Choice): ‘Laapataa Ladies’

– Best Series: ‘Kohhra’

– Equality in Cinema: ‘Dunki’

– Best Film from the Subcontinent: ‘The Red Suitcase’

– People’s Choice: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

– Excellence in Cinema: A.R. Rahman

– Breakout Film of the Year: ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

– Disruptor of the Year: Adarsh Gourav

– Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal

– Best Performance (Female Series): Nimisha Sajayan for ‘Poacher’

– Best Performance (Male Series): Arjun Mathur for ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2

– Best Director (Critics’ Choice): Dominic Sangma for ‘Rapture’

– Short Film Competition: Robbie Fatt for ‘The Vegemite Sandwich’

– Short Film Competition Special Mention: Sandeep Raj for ‘Echo’

The festival, which celebrated and recognized the best cinematic talents of 2024, kicked off on August 15 with several Indian films, web shows, actors, and directors gracing the event. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 was inaugurated with an official press conference attended by prominent figures of the Indian film industry, including Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, and Shoojit Sircar, among others. The festival will commemorate Indian films from August 15 to August 25.