Toaster teaser: RajKummar Rao & Sanya Malhotra ignite wild comedy

Netflix has just dropped the teaser for ‘Toaster’, an upcoming comedy featuring RajKummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Packed with humor, chaos, and unexpected twists, the film promises to be an entertaining ride for audiences.

The teaser gives a glimpse into a hilarious storyline where RajKummar and Sanya’s characters present a toaster as a wedding gift. However, in a surprising turn of events, the wedding gets called off.

What follows is a series of comedic mishaps as RajKummar’s character, known for his penny-pinching ways, tries to retrieve the toaster from the couple.

Catch the ‘Toaster’ teaser here:

Alongside the dynamic duo, ‘Toaster’ boasts an ensemble cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Upendra Limaye, Seema Pahwa, Jitendra Joshi, and Archana Puran Singh. With such a strong lineup, the film is ready to deliver a rollercoaster of laughter and drama.

Beyond just starring in the film, ‘Toaster’ marks a special milestone for RajKummar Rao and his wife, Patralekhaa. The couple recently launched their production house, KAMPA Film, and this project is their first venture as producers.

The name ‘KAMPA’ holds sentimental value, as it combines the initials of their mothers’ names, paying tribute to them.

“We’ve always believed in the power of storytelling,” Patralekhaa shared, expressing her excitement for their new journey. “With KAMPA, we’re looking forward to sharing these stories with the world.”

RajKummar echoed the sentiment, saying, “Cinema has always been a passion for both of us, and KAMPA allows us to bring stories we truly care about to life. This is just the beginning, and we’re thrilled to take this step together.”

At Netflix’s ‘Next on Netflix’ event in Mumbai, RajKummar opened up about his experience working on the film. “We instantly knew this script had something special. When Sanya read it, she called right away and said, ‘Let’s do it! It’ll be fun.’ Having worked together before, we knew we’d have a great time on set.”