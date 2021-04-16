Actress Ileana D’Cruz dazzles in white, in her latest Instagram post that she shared on Thursday.

In the image, Ileana wears an ivory coloured low-neck, cut-out crop top paired with a linen shirt. She completed the look with thin gold chains and earrings.

As caption, the actress chose the sun and glitter emojis.

Ileana’s latest release was the digital film “The Big Bull”, starring Abhishek Bachchan.

She will next be seen in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.