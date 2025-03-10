IIFA Awards winners: ‘Laapataa Ladies’ dominates the list

On March 8 and 9, Bollywood celebrated the frontrunners of the year at the silver jubilee of the IIFA Awards. Held in Jaipur, the International Indian Film Academy Awards, the two-day event was a dazzling event which concluded with an electric performance from Shah Rukh Khan. This year, Kiran Rao’s slice-of-life film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping major awards.

The social satire bagged major awards including Best Performance in A Leading Role (Female) for Nitanshi Goel and Best Picture. The title also bagged Best Performance in A Supporting Role (Male) for Ravi Kishan and the Best Direction award for Rao, among others. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan clinched the Best Performance in A Leading Role (Male) for his performance in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ Additionally, Raghav Juyal took home the Best Performance in a Negative Role for ‘Kill.’

The complete list of the IIFA Awards is as follows:

Best Picture – Laapataa Ladies

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) – Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) – Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction – Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance In A Negative Role – Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) – Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) – Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category – Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted) – Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut – Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Male) – Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Debut (Female) – Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Director – Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics – Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)

Best Singer (Male) – Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)

Best Singer (Female) – Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Sound Design – Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Screenplay – Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue – Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Editing – Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography – Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Best Choreography – Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Special Effects – Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema – Rakesh Roshan