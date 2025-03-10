IIFA Awards winners: ‘Laapataa Ladies’ dominates the list

From TV dramas to Bollywood dominance: Stars who made it big!
From Shah Rukh Khan to Radhikka Madan, explore Bollywood stars who began their journey on television before making it big in films.
On March 8 and 9, Bollywood celebrated the frontrunners of the year at the silver jubilee of the IIFA Awards. Kiran Rao’s slice-of-life film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping major awards.
On March 8 and 9, Bollywood celebrated the frontrunners of the year at the silver jubilee of the IIFA Awards. Held in Jaipur, the International Indian Film Academy Awards, the two-day event was a dazzling event which concluded with an electric performance from Shah Rukh Khan. This year, Kiran Rao’s slice-of-life film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping major awards.
The social satire bagged major awards including Best Performance in A Leading Role (Female) for Nitanshi Goel and Best Picture. The title also bagged Best Performance in A Supporting Role (Male) for Ravi Kishan and the Best Direction award for Rao, among others. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan clinched the Best Performance in A Leading Role (Male) for his performance in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ Additionally, Raghav Juyal took home the Best Performance in a Negative Role for ‘Kill.’
Advertisement
Also Read: IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel gets emotional after winning best actress for ‘Laapataa Ladies’
Advertisement
Best Picture – Laapataa Ladies
Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) – Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) – Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Direction – Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Performance In A Negative Role – Raghav Juyal (Kill)
Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) – Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)
Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) – Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category – Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)
View this post on Instagram
Best Story (Adapted) – Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)
Best Directorial Debut – Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)
Best Debut (Male) – Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)
Best Debut (Female) – Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Music Director – Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Lyrics – Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)
Best Singer (Male) – Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)
Best Singer (Female) – Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Best Sound Design – Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)
Best Screenplay – Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Dialogue – Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)
Best Editing – Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Cinematography – Rafey Mahmood (Kill)
Best Choreography – Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)
Best Special Effects – Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema – Rakesh Roshan
Advertisement