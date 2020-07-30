Amid pandemic, when everyone is busy with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, seeking justice for him, another news has taken the internet by a storm.

As per reports surfacing on the internet, a former RAW Officer NK Sood claimed that actress Deepika Padukone reportedly took a sum of Rs. 5 crores from a person with Pakistani ties to attend a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi in January this year.

Supporting Padukone, Swara Bhasker rubbished the allegations against the actress calling the claims “vulgar and outlandish”.

In response to a Twitter user who claimed that Deepika was paid a whopping amount for a “2-minute appearance” at JNU, Swara wrote, “The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory – however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity (sic).”

The Twitter user had written, “Deepika padukone took 5 crores for her 2 minutes appearance in JNU for Anti-CAA protests while @ReallySwara could only manage a C-grade web series despite artistically screeching against CAA for an year. Bhagwan kisi ko depression de de lekin Communism na de(sic).”

For the unversed, on January 7, Deepika made a surprise visit to the JNU campus and quietly stood with the students in a show of solidarity. This was just three days before the release of Chhapaak, in which she played an acid attack survivor. She was also one of its co-producers.

After Deepika’s show of solidarity with the JNU students, a #BoycottChhapaak campaign began trending on Twitter. The IMDb rating of the film also took a hit, with people downvoting it in large numbers and giving it a one-star rating.

Later that month, at an event, Deepika gave out a clear message to her detractors. “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind),” she said.

Swara, an alumna of JNU, had joined the protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai along with other celebs including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Anurag Kashyap.