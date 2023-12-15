Deepika Padukone visits Tirumala temple before ‘Fighter’ song release

In a spiritual sojourn preceding the highly anticipated release of the first song from the movie “Fighter,” Bollywood luminary Deepika Padukone, along with her sister Anisha Padukone, embarked on a reverential visit to the iconic Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The duo, ensconced in an aura of piety, sought divine blessings from Lord Venkateswara on the auspicious Thursday.

Underscoring the sanctity of the occasion, the Padukone sisters, flanked by an impervious security detail, made a poignant yet fleeting pilgrimage to the sacred precincts of the temple. Displaying a deep sense of humility, they opted to traverse the temple grounds barefoot, a gesture resonating with veneration for the celestial deity.

Attired in unassuming yet tasteful ensembles, both Deepika and Anisha embraced simplicity and comfort. Deepika chose an all-black attire, exuding understated elegance, while Anisha complemented the spiritual ambiance with a combination of orange and black hues.

Situated in the heart of the Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, also known as Tirumala Temple or Tirupati Balaji Temple, stands as an epitome of religious significance on the global stage. Renowned for its opulence and revered status, the temple has transcended regional boundaries to become a beacon for pilgrims worldwide.

Deepika Padukone’s connection with Tirumala extends beyond sporadic visits; she stands as a steadfast devotee of the sacred shrine. Be it commemorating her father’s birthday, marking a wedding anniversary, launching a cinematic endeavor, or simply seeking divine benedictions, the actress consistently undertakes meaningful pilgrimages to Tirumala.

The transcendent aura of Tirumala, coupled with Deepika’s unwavering devotion, underscores the spiritual significance of her visit. As she prepares for the unveiling of the first song from “Fighter,” the actress finds solace and strength in the divine embrace of Lord Venkateswara, affirming the timeless synergy between the worlds of art and spirituality.