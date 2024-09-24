Hrithik Roshan enjoys scenic Italian views during ‘War 2’ shoot

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is currently soaking up the beauty of Italy as he films the much-anticipated sequel, ‘War 2’.

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a breathtaking glimpse of the stunning location where the action-packed film is being shot, providing his fans with a taste of the picturesque Italian scenery.

In his post, Hrithik relishes the picturesque surroundings while sporting a stylish grey t-shirt paired with striped pants.

Accompanying the scenic shot, he wrote, “Taking it all in. Photo by @anaitashroffadajania. Italy WAR2,” encapsulating his excitement for the project and the beautiful backdrop.

The post quickly garnered attention, flooding in with comments from fans and admirers, including a sweet note from his girlfriend, Saba Azad, who simply expressed, “My love ❤️❤️.”

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ is directorial of Ayan Mukerji, known for his successful films such as ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, and ‘Brahmastra’. The film also features prominent actors NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani, promising a star-studded cast that fans are eager to see on screen.

This sequel follows the success of the original ‘War’, released in 2019, which became a massive hit, grossing over ₹200 crores in its first week alone. Directed by Siddarth Anand, the first installment starred Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

In addition to his current project, Hrithik recently celebrated the re-release of his film ‘Lakshya’, which tells the story of Karan Shergill, a man lacking direction in life who transforms into a focused and disciplined officer in the Indian Army. Directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film features an impressive cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta.