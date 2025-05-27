Akshay Kumar says court will decide on Paresh Rawal’s exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Bollywood fans were taken by surprise when veteran actor Paresh Rawal suddenly walked away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’, the much-awaited next chapter of the iconic comedy franchise. Now, Akshay Kumar has broken his silence on the controversy, calling the matter “serious” and confirming that the issue is likely headed to court.

Speaking at the trailer launch of ‘Housefull 5’, Akshay addressed the swirling rumours and fan backlash around ‘Hera Pheri 3’, especially after speculation intensified about a fallout between him and Paresh Rawal.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t appreciate people using words like ‘foolish’ for someone as senior as Paresh Rawal,” Akshay said, firmly shutting down online trolls who’ve targeted his former co-star. “He’s a great actor and I really admire him. We’ve worked together for over 30 years, and we share a strong bond—both professionally and personally.”

Advertisement

Still, the ‘Housefull’ actor stopped short of revealing the specifics behind the feud. “Whatever the issue is, this isn’t the place to talk about it,” Akshay said. “It’s a serious matter and will be handled by the court.”

His comments come days after Rawal took to social media to share his side of the story. The actor posted on X (formerly Twitter) that his lawyer had sent a formal response to the film’s makers, defending what he called his “rightful termination and exit” from the project.

“My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest,” Rawal stated.

Earlier, rumours had suggested that creative disagreements between Rawal and the filmmakers were to blame for his exit. But the actor dismissed those reports outright.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ was not due to creative differences,” he wrote in a previous post on X. “Reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film’s director.”

The third installment of the beloved franchise is being helmed by Priyadarshan, the man behind the original ‘Hera Pheri’ that became a cult classic. Fans had been eagerly awaiting the reunion of the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Rawal’s character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, remains one of the most iconic comedic roles in Indian cinema.

So far, neither Priyadarshan nor the production team has issued a detailed statement about the departure or legal developments.