Hours after Sushant Singh’s demise, actor Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional note for the Kedarnath actor. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared his last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput after the release of the latter’s film, Kedarnath.

Arjun also shared a picture of him along with the late actor. Sharing his last interaction and picture, Arjun wrote, “18 months ago… My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated.”

He further added, “I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace (sic).”

The down-to-earth actor initially began his career with TV shows including Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che.

However, his popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara which is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, The postmortem of the actor has been conducted at Mumbai’s Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. As per the reports, the actor suffered asphyxia due to hanging as the cause of his death in the report.

The actor’s family arrived in Mumbai from Patna on Sunday night to perform his last rites.