Fatima Sana Shaikh is a brilliant actress who has delivered strong characters on screen with her performances in Dangal and many more. The actress has always been a directors first choice for working with experienced and well known actors of the industry because of how talented and versatile she is.

For her upcoming projects Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo, the actress will be seen sharing her screen space with Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Rajkummar Rao. The actress also had a great time shooting with them. The actress had shared multiple snippets with her co-stars on sets and was seen always sharing all smiles and candidness with them.

Even the co-stars always praise the actress for how brilliant she is with her hardwork that she puts into giving amazing performances as well as, for the person she is.

Recently, in an interview with a daily, Fatima’s Suraj pe Mangal Bhari co-star Manoj Bajpayee was all praises for the actress and shared how despite her recent successes has held on to the values she grew up with, and that’s what makes her special.

No matter how far you go and how much success you achieve it is important to remember your roots and your core values and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh does just that. The actress grasps and absorbs skills working alongside remarkable actors while also holding on to her values and adding color of her own authenticity which is what makes for Fatima’s exceptional acting skills.

Fatima always chooses her projects if they strike the right chord with her and even if they are out of her league, she always ensures to do justice to them as it challenges Fatima to achieve the character and even grow as a person while discovering various sides of hers and challenging her limits.