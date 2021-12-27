Here’s how Katrina wished Salman on his birthday

It’s Bhaijaan’s birthday! Yes, the famous Bollywood actor Salman Khan has turned a year older today. The audience found Katrina Kaif to pen down a sweet message in a Social media post on this occasion. She wrote, “@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u. May all the love and brilliance u have to be with you forever”. She added a heart after this.

They both will be seen sharing the screen again in ‘Tiger 3’ which is the franchise movie of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Both the stars were featured in many films such as ‘Hello’, ‘Yuvraaj’, ‘Partner’ and many more.

Besides sharing screen, Katrina and Salman have a great bonding in between them. Previously they were a part of the rumor that both were dating each other.

Another angle, which is the personal one tells us that Katrina has recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in eminent Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on 9th December 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)