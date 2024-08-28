Hema Malini demands swift justice for Kolkata doctor’s murder

In the wake of the shocking murder and sexual assault of a young female trainee doctor in Kolkata, public outrage has surged. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has voiced strong condemnation of the heinous crime, urging swift action from authorities. Malini, known for her role in the BJP, supported the party’s protest efforts, emphasizing the need for immediate justice.

“What happened in Bengal is utterly unacceptable,” Hema Malini said. “The action must be taken without delay. BJP workers are right to protest. This atrocity against a woman demands that the perpetrator deserves punishment swiftly.”

The August 9 attack on the victim at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital sparked widespread protests. The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum organized a rally demanding justice and safer conditions for medical professionals. The protest aligns with the BJP’s call for a 12-hour strike, known as Bangla Bandh, across West Bengal, highlighting the growing frustration and urgency for reforms in the medical field.

Protests have escalated across Kolkata, with BJP activists blocking railway tracks in Asansol and chaos erupting on the Howrah Bridge. Security forces responded with tear gas, water cannons, and lathi charges to control the unrest as demonstrators marched towards the West Bengal State Secretariat, Nabanna.

In response, the Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of inciting chaos and disrupting peace in Bengal. The situation remains tense as the state grapples with demands for justice and heightened security.