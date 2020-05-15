Madhuri Dixit Nene is ageing like wine and undoubtedly, is one of the timeless beauties of the film industry. On Friday, the actress turned 53 but is still rocking like anything. Over the years, ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl of Bollywood has become a name to reckon with. From her impeccable acting skills to her dancing, everything is so perfect. The actress has been working for more than three decades and has established a top place for herself in the industry with films like Dil, Beta, Saajan, Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Devdas and Dil To Pagal Hai.

For a couple of years after marriage, she left the industry to be an NRI wife and mother but she returned to India and made a comeback with a bang. She was seen in two big-budget films last year – Kalank and Total Dhamaal. On the occasion, let’s take a look at some of her rare and unseen pictures.

