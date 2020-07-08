Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more but his kids are leaving no stone unturned to bring a smile on their mother’s face. Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima always make sure to be with their mom every time she needs them. On Wednesday, actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 62nd birthday. On her special day, her children have decided to host a birthday dinner for the gorgeous lady of their house.

Riddhima hosted a family dinner for mom Neetu Kapoor on the eve of her birthday with brother Ranbir Kapoor joining in to be by their side. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Riddhima shared a few pictures from the celebrations.

She also posted a few pictures on her Instagram story. At midnight, she finally shared a family picture to wish her mother at midnight. Sharing a picture with her and Ranbir from the dinner, she wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.” It shows Neetu in black and Riddhima in white while Ranbir is in a floral green tee.

Ahead of the dinner, Riddhima shared a selfie with Neetu and captioned it, “Dinner ready – Mom’s b’day eve!”. She went on to share another solo picture of Neetu posing in front of the balloons and wrote in caption, “My birthday girl.” She shared a picture of the many balloons that adorned a corner and had birthday messages for Neetu printed on them.

View this post on Instagram Mom’s bday eve dinner ❤️ #dinnerready A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

The Kapoors have been coping with the death of Rishi together as a family. Riddhima, who couldn’t attend the last rites of her father and travelled by road to reach from Delhi to Mumbai amid lockdown, hasn’t left Neetu’s side ever since. Meanwhile, Ranbir is also taking care of the family.