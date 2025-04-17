Gustaakh Ishq: Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s love story gets a fresh spin

It’s official—Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s much-anticipated romantic film is no longer called ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’. The movie now has a fresh, more evocative title: ‘Gustaakh Ishq’.

The announcement came straight from the house of glamour—producer and designer Manish Malhotra dropped the news on Instagram this Wednesday. But he didn’t stop there. Along with the name change, Malhotra treated fans to a brand-new poster that captures a tender embrace between the lead pair.

Bathed in dreamy hues and romantic vibes, the image screams ‘intense feels ahead’.

Helmed by Vibhu Puri—best known for the 2015 period film ‘Hawaizaada’—’Gustaakh Ishq’ brings together an intriguing cast. Alongside Vijay and Fatima, we’ll also see the legendary Naseeruddin Shah and ‘The Family Man’’s Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

This film is part of a growing slate under Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions, which recently announced ‘Train From Chhapraula’ and ‘Bun Tikki’. Looks like Malhotra is getting seriously cinematic with his storytelling game, and we’re not mad about it.

Back in March, while attending Lakme Fashion Week, Vijay Varma had briefly teased what was then ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ during a chat with ANI. “It’s a very exciting, very simple, lovely, beautiful, and rich love story,” he had said, adding that he’s always on the lookout to stretch his creative limits.

“That’s been the pursuit—to push boundaries and see if I can do more than what I did before,” Vijay reflected. “I’ve been lucky to get great opportunities and work with directors who see more in me than I see in myself.”

Stay tuned—because love, with all its madness and beauty, is about to hit the big screen.