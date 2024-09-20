Gurdas Maan reflects on Shah Rukh’s humility during ‘Veer Zaara’

As the iconic film ‘Veer Zaara’ makes its return to theaters, Gurdas Maan, known for his heartfelt music and cultural contributions, took a moment to share a memorable experience with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Maan, who made a brief but impactful appearance in the film, fondly recalled the warmth and humility that Khan exuded during their time together.

In ‘Veer Zaara’, Gurdas Maan lent his voice to the beloved track “Aisa Des Hai Mera,” which features a delightful bhangra dance sequence with Shah Rukh. Reflecting on their interaction, Maan described Khan as a figure overflowing with kindness. He recounted, “When he hugged me and lifted me, it was such a display of love and respect. He is truly a remarkable artist.”

Maan highlighted Shah Rukh’s genuine nature, recalling how the actor went out of his way to ensure Maan felt welcome. “He took me in his car, offered me food and drinks, and personally saw me off,” Maan shared, emphasizing the care that Khan showed to those around him. This level of respect is a hallmark of Khan’s interactions, as he is known for greeting people warmly and escorting them to their vehicles when they depart.

Delving deeper into the qualities that define a true artist, Maan spoke about the importance of respect, manners, and grace. “These are the traits that elevate an artist,” he said. “Without them, it’s as if no one notices you. It’s about more than just fame; it’s about humility and the way you treat others.”