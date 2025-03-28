Neha Kakkar exposes Melbourne concert scam: Left without pay, food, or stay!

Neha Kakkar has finally spoken out about the controversy surrounding her delayed Melbourne concert, and her side of the story is nothing short of a Bollywood thriller.

Days after being slammed for arriving three hours late, the singer took to social media on Thursday to spill the truth—she says the event organisers took off with her money, leaving her and her team stranded.

In a heartfelt note, Neha explained that she didn’t keep her fans waiting on purpose. Instead, she found herself in a nightmare situation where the organisers abandoned her and her crew, failing to provide even the basics—no payment, no food, no hotel, and not even drinking water.

“They say I was late by three hours. But did anyone bother to ask what happened to me and my team? The organisers vanished with my money. My band members were left without food or a place to stay. My husband and his team had to arrange meals for them. Despite everything, I still went on stage because my fans were waiting for me,” she wrote.

Neha further revealed that her sound check was delayed for hours because the sound vendor hadn’t been paid. The confusion only got worse when the organisers stopped answering her manager’s calls.

“We didn’t even know if the concert would happen. The organisers were avoiding everyone—me, the sponsors, and probably even their own conscience,” she added.

Despite the chaos, love and support from her fans overwhelmed Neha.

“I’m so grateful to those who stood up for me and spoke out as if this happened to them personally. My ‘NeHearts’ (her fan club) have always had my back, and I can’t thank them enough,” she shared.

Neha’s brother, Tony Kakkar, also chimed in on Instagram, calling out the mismanagement and hinting that the real blame lies with the event organisers.