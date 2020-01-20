Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good Newwz continues its winning streak at the box office. The film, that released on December 27, 2019, received rave reviews from critics and audience and hit Rs 200 crores benchmark on its 24th day since release.

It earned a total of Rs 1.89 crore on Sunday (January 19), taking the film’s total collections to Rs 201.14 crore.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Good Newwz scored a double century. Taking to Twitter, Adarsh wrote, “#GoodNewwz scores double century… Flies past ₹ 200 cr mark… Has had a glorious run in #Delhi, #NCR, #Punjab, #Mumbai… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal… [Week 4] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 201.14 cr. #India biz (sic).”

#GoodNewwz benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 13

₹ 200 cr: Day 24#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

The comedy film marks Raj Mehta’s directorial debut and tells the story of two couples (played by Akshay-Kareena and Kiara-Diljit) who try to get pregnant through IVF.

After Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the silver screens on January 3, the film’s collections dropped.