Amitabh Bachchan says Abhishek has earned his place, not inherited it

In a and deeply personal blog post, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his admiration for his son, Abhishek Bachchan, not as a father, but as a fellow artist who has carved his own path.

On Saturday, the Bollywood legend reflected on Abhishek’s journey with a mix of pride and gratitude. Instead of simply celebrating him as his son, Amitabh Bachchan emphasized that Abhishek has earned his place through dedication, courage, and hard work.

Quoting his own father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh began his post with a powerful thought: “My sons, just because you are my sons, shall not be my inheritors; they who shall be my inheritors, shall be my sons.”

With these words, he made it clear that inheritance, for him, is not automatic. It’s something you should earn. And in his eyes, Abhishek has done just that.

The veteran actor praised Abhishek for consistently stepping out of his comfort zone, choosing roles that push boundaries, and refusing to settle for easy success. “He has dared to take on films and characters that challenged him, and he acted,” Amitabh wrote. “He dared to act and be recognized.”

This rare public acknowledgment comes at a time when Abhishek is preparing for the release of his new film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, directed by Madhumita. Amitabh also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to support his son’s latest project.

He wrote, “My prayers, Abhishek… your ability to choose different roles and films and to immerse yourself in them… and succeed… a very rare quality… love and blessings.”

my prayers Abhishek .. your ability to choose different roles and films and to immerse yourself in them .. and succeed .. a very rare quality ..love and blessings https://t.co/E46UqFl6OL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2025

‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ tells the story of Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man battling memory loss and struggling with the weight of a lifetime filled with neglect and emotional wounds. When Kaalidhar accidentally overhears his own siblings plotting to abandon him at the busy Maha Kumbh Mela, he decides to leave on his own terms.

On his journey, he meets Ballu, an independent and fearless eight-year-old boy who has survived the streets alone. Their accidental encounter quickly grows into a life-changing companionship.

The film promises to explore themes of abandonment, family betrayal, and unlikely friendships, with Abhishek in a role that appears to demand both emotional depth and restraint.

‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ is going to premiere on ZEE5 on July 4.