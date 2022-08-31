Ganesh Chaturthi: Here’s how Bollywood stars are celebrating

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has started in full swing. Mumbai celebrates the 10 days long festival amidst much funfare and enthusiasm. From worshiping Ganpati Bappa at home, to pandel hopping and seeking blessings, take a look at how the Bollywood celebs are welcoming Vinayaka this year.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan visited Lal Baugcha Raja early morning on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor dropped some pictures posing with the iconic 14 feet Ganesh idol. On this festive occasion he chose to wear a white Kurta. The actor wrote on his instagram post, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Blessed to get my first darshan of Lal Baugcha Raja. Thank you bappa for making this a life changing year aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe.”

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday who’s missing home on this Ganesh Chaturthi, shared a picture of her Ganesh idol on instagram story and captioning, “Welcome home Bappa! I so wish I could have been there to celebrate with you. Forever in my heart. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Genelia Deshmukh

Actress Genelia is celebrating the day with her family amidst much funfare. The actress shared an adoring family picture where she looks stunning in a white salwar kameez and husband Riteish and sons Riaan and Rahyl colour coordinated in yellow kurta. Their pet also accompanied them donning a white t-shirt. The actress extended wishes to fans saying, “From our family to yours… good wishes, prosperity, happiness and abundance of love on this auspicious day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor shared a video where he is seen worshiping the idol of Ganpati Bappa. The actor has dressed up in the traditional attire of Dhoti. “And he’s back with a bang! To put things into the right perspective and to bring positivity to the rest of the year, in these turbulent times! May wiser sense prevail at all the times,” wrote Tusshar Kapoor on his social media post.

Soha Ali Khan Pataudi

Soha celebrated the day with husband Kunal Kemu and daughter Inaaya as the three visited a Ganpati temple to seek blessings from the Vinayak. The actress wore a pastel salwar kameez while Kunal was spotted in a traditional kurta pajama. The little princess looked adoring in a ghagra choli. Soha and Kunal shared a video from their celebration and wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring hapinees and peace and light into all your lives. Ganpati Bappa Moriya.”

Kajol Devgon

Kajol dropped a selfie on her instagram handle extending wishes to fans and followers saying, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” The actress is in all smiles as she looked flawless in a red saree. Her red bindi is surely a look changer.