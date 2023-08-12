“Gadar 2” is a Hindi-language period action drama film released in 2023 in India. The movie is directed and produced by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. Serving as a sequel to the 2001 film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” the cast includes Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, who reprise their roles from the original film. Here is Gadar 2 full cast.

The theatrical release of “Gadar 2” took place on August 11, 2023.

Set against the backdrop of the “Crush India” campaign in 1971, the storyline revolves around Tara Singh’s disappearance during a border skirmish. It is presumed that he is held captive in Pakistan. Informed of this situation, Tara’s son, Charanjeet “Jeete” Singh, embarks on a mission to rescue his father.

However, upon arrival, he himself is captured and subjected to brutal treatment by Pakistani soldiers led by Major General Hamid Iqbal. Hamid Iqbal holds a grudge against Tara for eliminating 40 of his men during Tara’s escape with his wife, Sakeena, and Jeete from Pakistan in 1947. Upon reuniting with Sakeena and uncovering the truth, Tara resolves to free Jeete from the clutches of Hamid Iqbal and his forces.

Sunny Deol takes up the mantle of Tara Singh once again, although he initially harbored reservations about reprising the role. He held the belief that movies like “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” could only be crafted once in the annals of history. Sunny Deol elaborates, “We had made Gadar but the audience made it a Blockbuster. Initially, I was a bit apprehensive about whether we would do justice and continue the legacy of the first part.”

The film’s director, Anil Sharma, recounted how he convinced Deol to rejoin, explaining, “When I narrated Gadar 2, Sunny was a little hesitant because he felt Gadar was a blockbuster and didn’t want to meddle with it. But I requested him that the entire nation has been requesting a sequel and we should respect their emotions. After many calls, he finally agreed to hear the story. When we sat down for narration and finished it, he had tears in his eyes. That’s how the journey of Gadar 2 started.”

Additionally, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma make a return, reprising their roles as Sakeena and Charanjeet “Jeete” Singh from the first film. Simrat Kaur also joins the cast. Manish Wadhwa was offered the role of a Pakistani army general in the film. Rohit Choudhary was also cast in the role of a Pakistani army general in the film. Luv Sinha and Gaurav Chopra are also featured in significant roles. By May 2023, the filming had been completed, marking the conclusion of the movie’s production.

The cast of the film includes Sunny Deol in the role of Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel portraying Sakeena, Tara Singh’s wife, and Utkarsh Sharma taking on the character of Charanjeet “Jeete” Singh, the son of Tara and Sakeena. Manish Wadhwa embodies the role of Major General Hamid Iqbal, while Gaurav Chopra assumes the role of Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat.

Luv Sinha features as Farid, and Simrat Kaur appears as Muskaan, Charanjeet’s love interest. Other significant roles include Rohit Chaudhary as Major Malik, Madhumalti Kapoor as Tayi, Rakesh Bedi as Kimtilal, Mushtaq Khan as Gulkhan, and Dolly Bindra as Gulkhan’s Wife. The ensemble also encompasses Rajshree as Taya’s Daughter-In-Law, Naresh Sharma as Taya’s Son, and Mushtaq Kak as Kurban.

The creative team behind the film includes Shaktimaan as the writer, with Monty Sharma contributing the background music. Shabeena Khan takes on the role of the choreographer, while Nidhi Yasha handles the costume design. Universal Communications, led by Parag Desai, serves as the Publicity PRO for the project.