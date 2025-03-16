From painting to gaming: You won’t believe what these Bollywood celebs do off-screen!

Bollywood actors are known for their glitz and glamour, but did you know that when the cameras stop rolling, they dive into some pretty unexpected off-screen hobbies? From wielding paintbrushes to dominating video game consoles, these stars know how to unwind in style. Let’s dive into the unique hobbies of five popular Bollywood celebrities.

1. Salman Khan

You know him as the “Bhai” of Bollywood, but did you know that Salman Khan is a skilled painter? When he’s not ruling the box office, he’s busy creating stunning artworks. His paintings often reflect spiritual and abstract themes, and he’s even gifted some of his masterpieces to close friends.

In fact, during his stint as the host of ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman once painted a canvas right on set between takes. Talk about multitasking!

2. Chitrangda Singh

While many actors hit the gym for fitness, Chitrangda Singh prefers hitting the greens. Yes, the talented actress is an avid golfer and spends her leisure time perfecting her swing. Known for her elegance both on and off the screen, her love for golf is a refreshing break from the fast-paced film industry.

Plus, it’s a sport that requires patience and precision—qualities Chitrangda effortlessly embodies.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s connection to badminton runs deep. Before becoming a Bollywood sensation, she was a national-level badminton player, following in the footsteps of her legendary father, Prakash Padukone.

Even today, Deepika enjoys picking up the racket and smashing it out on the court. Her athletic discipline and competitive spirit from her badminton days have undoubtedly contributed to her dedication to acting and fitness.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

You’d expect the King of Bollywood to be busy ruling the silver screen, but Shah Rukh Khan has a soft spot for video games. Gaming serves as his go-to stress buster after long shoots. From console games to classic arcade-style challenges, SRK enjoys diving into the virtual world.

In fact, he even launched his own gaming platform once! Imagine casually running into SRK in an online battle royale—epic, right?

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor may be a rising star in Bollywood, but her artistic side shines through her love for painting. Known for her vibrant and abstract designs, painting is her way of unwinding from her hectic film schedule. She often shares snippets of her colorful creations on social media, giving fans a peek into her creative world. For Janhvi, art is not just a hobby but a therapeutic escape from the spotlight.

These Bollywood icons may dominate the silver screen, but their hobbies reveal a more personal and creative side.