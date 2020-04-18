How about enjoying your favourite web show with your girl gang amidst lockdown? Sounds cool! One needs a reason to bond over a show or film with their gang and looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan has found that reason! And, it is- Amazon Prime Videos’ Four More Shots Please! Season 2 which was released on April 17.

The actress made sure to catch Season Two on the Day 1 of its launch itself and the girl gang watched it, together through a video call. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture with a grab from the show. Alongside the picture, Kareena wrote, “I’m quite content with us 4, but there’s no harm in four more. Love it #WeGirlsCallTheShots #FourMoreShotsPlease” (sic).”

Earlier, in a fun banter on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely had some expressions of excitement as she posted a picture of her glamorous girl gang. Even Prime Videos’ handle made sure to render a special poster for the girl gang.

Truly, this girl gang is all support and excited for the reel life girl gang, just like all of us.

Four More Shots Please! is a show created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Season 2 is directed by Nupur Asthana. The Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo along with an all-star ensemble cast including Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.