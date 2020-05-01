Former Indian footballer Subimal Goswami, who is popularly known as Chuni Goswami, passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Thursday after prolonged illness at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

“He suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last in the hospital at around 5 p.m.,” a family source said.

For the last few months, Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments with diabetes, prostate and nerve problems and was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day.

While everyone is in grief, actor Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter handle to mourn the demise of the legendary former Indian football captain and expressed condolences to his family.

Devgn has had the opportunity to spend time with legendary footballers from Bengal including Goswami and the late PK Banerjee during the Kolkata shoot schedule of his forthcoming movie, Maidaan.

Ajay wrote, “While shooting Maidaan, I became acquainted with football legend Chuni Goswami’s contribution to the sport. Heartfelt condolences to his family (sic).”

The period drama Maidaan showcases the golden period of Indian football, and Devgn essays late legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Last November, he shot a portion of the film in Kolkata.

The legendary footballer was also an ace cricketer, who also represented Bengal in the first-class cricket tournaments. He was the leader of the gold medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games and was also the skipper of the Indian team that made it to the final of the 1964 Asia Cup.

He played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964 while as a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.