Bollywood celebrities often surprise their fans by relationship status and love life. Many a time, we see celebs taking such decisions that no one has a clue about. Here we have compiled a list of some of those not-so-good decisions including the most controversial weddings of Bollywood industry.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh

The reel life romance of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh turned into real-life love and the two got married. There was a lot of rift between the two in the late 90s and Neetu filed a domestic violence complaint against Rishi Kapoor.

However, the two later settled the dispute and now both have been together for the last 33 years and are always seen standing with each other.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Their wedding was actually a shock for the entire Bollywood industry. Boney was already married and had two children. Bollywood’s Chandni is also considered to be the reason for ending the 13-years-old marriage between Mona Shourie Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Not only this, but it was rumoured that Sridevi was pregnant before marrying Boney Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Their love grew strong on the sets of the film Zanjeer. Soon after, the duo got married. The problem persisted when the news of Bollywood’s Big B having an extramarital affair started flying but Jaya remained with him despite all the rumours and controversies.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

There were many controversies regarding this marriage. Shortly after the breakup with John, Bipasha married Karan. Karan Singh Grover has been divorced twice before this marriage and this was the reason behind them making headlines.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan

Amrita Singh is one of those celebrities who converted her religion to Islam for the sake of love. She was 13 years older than Saif Ali Khan. The duo tied the knot in the year 1991. Amrita also gave up her career and became a housewife. Despite being refused by the families, they both got married and in 2004, they got divorced.