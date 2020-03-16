Sanjay Dutt, who has given some of the amazing films in the last decade including Panipat and Prasthanam is all geared up for his upcoming projects. The actor, who is known for his stellar performances in different characters is now prepping up for bringing five major projects and making his mark in 2020.

Revealing his excitement, Dutt said, “I am very excited about this year. I have got to play some great characters, and I am collaborating with talented people.”

He further shared his emotions while working on the sets. For him, his every film feels like it’s his first film.

Sanjay Dutt is the first choice of every director when it comes to playing versatile characters and the fact, that the actor aces it so flawlessly is what has kept the attention gripped so well of the audiences. The actor is surely having a busy year as he will be seen transitioning between various characters and moods. Sanjay is clearly enjoying it.

Sanjay Dutt has always given one of the most promising characters and movies on-screen. The content has always been fresh and easy to consume. The actor always tries something new which just makes a better history of his work and needless to say, the performances have been nothing less than a treat to the eyes.

Sanjay Dutt is having a busy 2020 as he will be seen juggling between five major projects being Sadak 2, K.G.F. Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Torbaaz and Shamshera.

From the quintessential antagonist to playing the strongest character on the narrative on screen, the superstar totally aces it all and we are looking forward to his line-up.